Balakrishna mouths Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from 'Pushpa' on talk show

The makers of the celebrity talk show unveiled a few pictures and a promo video, featuring Balakrishna having a good time with Allu Arjun and the 'Pushpa' team.

As 'Pushpa' was released a few days ago, Allu Arjun has been promoting his movie.

The latest promo of Telugu celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' features 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun with host Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, and 'Pushpa' director Sukumar also appeared to share a good time on the show. A promo in which Balakrishna mouths Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from 'Pushpa' has gone viral, with the veteran actor perfectly imitating Allu Arjun's signature gesture 'Thaggede le' from his recent release.

Allu Arjun developed a great bonding with Balakrishna in recent times. He was also seen in the pre-release event of the recent hit movie 'Akhanda' in which Balakrishna plays the hero.

Allu Arjun seems to be buoyed with the kind of response he has been receiving for his acting in 'Pushpa'. The movie has been doing great at the box-office.

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in multiple languages across India on December 17.

