Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' grosses $500,000 in the US

'Akhanda' has already surpassed the $500,000 milestone in the US, within a couple of days of release. Trade analysts believe the movie will enter the $1 million club overseas, as the weekend will see more people watching the movie at the theatres.

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Telugu star Balakrishna 'Akhanda' hit the screens on Thursday and the movie has already grossed $500,000 in the US, as it registered record openings.

Analysts believe the word of mouth has had a great impact on the movie collections, while the audience also celebrated the first big release of a Telugu movie post the second wave of the pandemic.

Domestically, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana areas show record collections for 'Akhanda's box office. The third-day collections are also growing stronger.

Balakrishna's action scenes and S.S. Thaman's thumping music are seen as contributing to the movie's success.

Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, and others appear in lead roles in 'Akhanda' while Balakrishna plays a multi-layered role.

--IANS

py/kr