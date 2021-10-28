Balu Varghese and Lukman in 'Aalankam'

The first look poster of Aalankam, written and directed by Shani Khader, has been released.
Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Jaffer Idukki and Sharanya R include the cast.
Shaji Ambalath and Betty Sathish Raval are the producers. Sameer Haq wields the camera. Kiran Jose composes the music. Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.
Shani Khader has written movies like Duplicate, My Great Grandfather and Mera Naam Shaji.
Balu Varghese and Lukman Avaran had teamed up successfully for the hit movie, Operation Java, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Balu Varghese played the lead in Tsunami. Aalankam will start rolling soon.