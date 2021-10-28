Balu Varghese and Lukman in 'Aalankam'

The first look poster of Aalankam, written and directed by Shani Khader, has been released.

Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Jaffer Idukki and Sharanya R include the cast.

Shaji Ambalath and Betty Sathish Raval are the producers. Sameer Haq wields the camera. Kiran Jose composes the music. Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.