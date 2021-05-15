Bangla TV star Sarmistha Acharjee wants career in Hindi shows

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bengali actress Sarmistha Acharjee, who stars in the hit Bangla show "Harano Sur", is keen to make her debut in Hindi television. She says she is waiting for the pandemic to get over before she looks for work.

"I want to grow as an actress. After being part of Bengali entertainment industry, I now want to pursue my career in Hindi fiction shows. It's a dream, and I'm working hard to turn it into a reality. I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. Covid-19 has come across as a barrier," she says.