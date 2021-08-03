Bangladesh reports highest single-day dengue cases so far this year

Dhaka, Aug 3 (IANS) A total of 287 people were hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the highest number in a single day so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 279 people were diagnosed with the dengue in Dhaka alone, the Xinhua news agency reported.