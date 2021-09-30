Bappi Lahiri records song with Rituparna Sengupta for Durga Puja

"Rituparna has established herself as a great actress, now her fans will see a new side of her as a singer. She has sung the song beautifully," says Bappi.

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has introduced actress Rituparna Sengupta as a singer on the occasion of Durga Puja. He recently recorded a duet with her titled 'Phoolmati', a popular song with a folk tune.

Rituparna Sengupta is known for her works in Bengali and Hindi cinema. From essaying the widow in Aparna Sen's 'Paromitar Ek Din' to playing the role of a prostitute in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Mondo Meyer Upakhyan', Sengupta has done diverse kinds of roles.

She also talks about her passion for singing and adds: "I love to sing. I have always had a knack for singing. I have sung Tagore songs in some movies but never recorded a wonderful unique piece like this on a tune given by Bappi Da. When Bappi Da came up with the song to record with me, I knew it's the best opportunity for me to discover the singer in me."

