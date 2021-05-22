Bar Council of Delhi spent Rs 3.5 cr as Covid relief measure for nearly 2,500 lawyers

Like many other sectors, the Covid-19 second wave also impacted the legal industry, where thousands of lawyers had to face health and economic issues.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, the Bar Council of Delhi spent Rs 3.5 crore in providing relief measures to nearly 2500 lawyers and their family members.

According to a statement issued by the Bar council of Delhi, the lawyers' body set up a war room which has been instrumental in providing Covid relief measures to close to 2,500 of its members in various capacities. The lawyers' body created a Covid fund to provide quality treatment to its members and to their families, and also the nodal officer appointed by the state government provided ample support for smooth hospitalisation of lawyers and their immediate relatives.

"The details of various help are as follows: Lawyer under Home Quarantine - 15,000/- INR (To date, 2287 lawyers are already benefited). Lawyer under Hospitalisation, who are not covered under insurance - 50,000/- INR (To date, 33 lawyers are already benefited). The facility of 110 oxygen cylinder in circulation (home delivery and refilling facility)", said the statement. The lawyers' body said to date 2320 enrolled lawyers and their immediate family has already been benefited, and Rs 3, 59, 55,000 has already been spent towards the cause.

Manoj K Singh, chairman, executive committee and spokesperson, Bar Council of Delhi, said, "As we know how severe the second wave of the pandemic has been for all and same goes for our legal fraternity as well. Many of our members are unable to get the medical help they need because of financial problems, and hence in these challenging times, if we don't come forward, who else will. We are happy and humbled to have touched upon so many lives, and we will not stop until this pandemic is over."

The lawyers' body will also launch a crowdfunding initiative to contribute towards a Covid relief drive.

