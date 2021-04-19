Barkha Singh to play con bride in romantic crime thriller series

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Barkha Singh is all set to essay a con bride in an upcoming romantic crime thriller web series, where she features alongside Tanuj Virwani.

"Essaying the role of Sonal Arora, a con bride who is wanted for fooling grooms after marrying them, was an exhilarating experience. I have seen similar characters in cinema but never imagined getting the opportunity to portray a con bride myself," says Barkha.