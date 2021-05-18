Barricades come up on Chennai roads, see heated arguments

Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, had given instructions to strictly monitor movement of vehicles in the city and had made e-registration mandatory for movement of people from one police station premises to another.

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) With police resorting to strict monitoring of people's movement on the roads, chaos and arguments prevailed at barricades coming up in major Chennai thoroughfares.

The led to police setting up barricades at Spencer Plaza junction, Thiruvanmiyur junction, Teynampet, Nandanam Signal, and Pattalam junction, causing long queues.

Sudha Krishan, a techie working with a software company near Anna Nagar, had to move from one police station area to another to reach her workplace. However she was one among the hapless road commuters who had to wait in a long queue even though she had taken an e-registration.

"I have registered for e-pass and have to reach my office but there is a long jam. It is very unfortunate for me and the police have to be more transparent so that people move fast and that there are no roadblocks," Sudha told IANS.

People, who were in a rush, entered into heated arguments at several points in the city.

Police had blocked arterial roads with barricades and allowed only vehicles with valid e-registrations to proceed forward. The time taken for checking the passes took time and hence, caused long pile-ups.

