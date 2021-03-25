'Barroz' has a star studded pooja in Kochi

The ceremony was attended by actors Mammootty, Dileep and Prithviraj, directors Priyadarshan, Fazil, Sathyan Anthikkad, Sibi Malayil, Santhosh Sivan and producer G Suresh Kumar. Barroz producer Antony Perumbavoor and Suchithra Mohanlal also attended the function.

The pooja ceremony of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz was held in Kochi.

Jijo Punnose, who directed India’s first 3D film My Dear Kuttichathan in 1984, is the script writer.

Mohanlal is playing the hero in Barroz. Prithviraj is playing an important role in the movie, which has music by Lydian Nadhaswaram.

Santhosh Sivan is the cinematographer.

Barroz has been protecting D’ Gama’s treasure for 400 years and has been entrusted to hand over it to a true descendant. The movie is to be filmed in 3D.