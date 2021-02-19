Barun Sobti on giving creative tips while filming new music video

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti got a chance to try out his filmmaking skills while working on his new music video Taqleefein. The song, released on Friday, is sung by Amit Mishra and Ritika Raj Singh.

"I had a few suggestions on how I wanted the chemistry, especially the plot twist in the end," said Barun, about the video that pairs him with Vishakha Raghav, and also features Roadies Xtreme 2018 contestant Kashish Thakur. The song is directed by Swapnil Raj.