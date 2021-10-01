Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra to star in 'A Cold Mess' web show

The two are currently in Serbia for the show's shoot.Sharing more details about the project, Ridhi took to Instagram and wrote, "Being shot in beautiful locales of Belgrade, Serbia; starring Barun Sobti and I; #AColdMess is a story spanning 8 years of Karan and Liz who realize love is nothing but #AColdMess!Another love story franchise from the makers of Broken But Beautiful...this is an ode to happier messier love."Alongside the details, Ridhi posted a boomerang video with her co-star Barun.Barun, too, shared the same details on his Instagram handle.Fans have become super excited after learning about the actors' new show."Wow..so finally a love story ..Cant wait to see your romantic...All the best to both of you and the makers," a social media user commented."Yaaaaay. Congratulations," another one wrote.'A Cold Mess' will stream soon on ALT Balaji. (ANI)