  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Barun Sobti says '200 - Halla Ho' will inspire conversations on atrocities on Dalits

Barun Sobti says '200 - Halla Ho' will inspire conversations on atrocities on Dalits

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 16:41:25hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film '200 - Halla Ho' shares why he wanted to be part of the film.

Barun said, "I yearn for parts with a purpose, which serve a larger purpose and not just serve entertainment needs. So, when Sarthak, the director of '200 – Halla Ho' approached me to play a lawyer who takes up pro bono cases and supports Dalit women in their fight against injustice, it appealed to me instantly. I am overwhelmed with the response we are receiving for the trailer. Hopefully, this movie will spark a conversation in the right direction."

Inspired by true events and set in the context of atrocities against Dalit women, '200 – Halla Ho' captures an incident where 200 women took law and justice into their own hands and lynched a gangster, robber, serial killer, serial rapist, in open court.

The film is directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, also featuring - Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.

'200 - Halla Ho' releases on ZEE5 on August 20.

--IANS

aru/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features