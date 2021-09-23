'Bat felt small': Big B on cricket practice during 'Mr. Natwarlal' shoot

On Thursday, Big B took a stroll down memory lane and recalled playing cricket during the shoot of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' in Kashmir years ago.He also shared a black and white picture in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and stated how the bat felt way too small."Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. Balla zara chota padh gaya (the bat was a little small)," he captioned the post.The image has left netizens in splits."Hahahha that balla," a fan commented."Nice shot sir," another user wrote adding a laughing emoji to his comment.Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)