BBMP orders reservation of beds at pvt hospitals for Covid patients

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (IANS) BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday instructed the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and the private hospitals to keep the beds reserved (in accordance to the government order) for Covid treatment.

Addressing a virtual meeting with regard to bed reservation in hospitals, he said that Covid cases are increasing day by day in the city. Hence, according to government order, all the private hospitals should keep ready and reserve 30 per cent beds under each category, i.e. ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/Oxygenated and general beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.