B'desh logs 407 new coronavirus cases

Dhaka, Feb 27 (IANS) Bangladesh has reported 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 545,831, health officials said on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 8,400 after five fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours, bdnews24 reported.

Another 609 people recovered from Covid-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, pushing the recoveries to 496,107.