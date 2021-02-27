B'desh logs 407 new coronavirus cases

Dhaka, Feb 27 (IANS) Bangladesh has reported 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 545,831, health officials said on Saturday.
The death toll climbed to 8,400 after five fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours, bdnews24 reported.
Another 609 people recovered from Covid-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, pushing the recoveries to 496,107.
As many as 12,348 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.30 per cent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.89 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Globally, over 113.45 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 2.51 million have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
--IANS
int/