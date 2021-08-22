B'desh records 4,804 new Covid cases; 139 deaths

Dhaka, Aug 22 (IANS) Bangladesh on Sunday reported 4,804 new Covid-19 cases and 139 more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 1,461,998 and death toll to 25,282, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 31,689 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8 a.m. on Sunday across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.