B'desh suspends entry of travellers from S.Africa

Making the announcement, Bangladesh Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque said the Bangladeshi government is aware of the emergence of the new variant in South Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) Bangladesh on Saturday suspended the entry of travellers from South Africa amid the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

"We've decided to suspend travel from South Africa with immediate effect," the minister said.

He said this new variant, named Omicron, is extremely aggressive.

According to the minister, the Bangladeshi government is also strengthening screening procedures at all ports.

Covid-19 infections and deaths from the virus have fallen significantly in Bangladesh in recent months due to the vaccination drive.

Bangladesh reported 155 new Covid-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 15,75,579 and the death toll to 27,975, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

