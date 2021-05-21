Bear Grylls: The wild has taught me importance of resilience

"Life has truly been challenging for so many people around the world this last year, but if the wild has taught me anything, it is the importance of resilience and a never give up spirit," Grylls said.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) British adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls says the wild has taught him the importance of resilience and helped him imbibe a never-give-up spirit.

Grylls will next be seen on "Sunday Thrills With Bear Grylls", a two-hour special adventure stack starting May 23 that will present four thrilling, action-packed shows featuring Grylls. This India special will include shows such as Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls, Mission Survive With Bear Grylls, and Britain's Greatest Adventurers With Bear Grylls.

"With this special adventure programming across all these Sundays ahead, the goal is to take viewers with me on many journeys and expeditions, and to help them experience how the wild places can transform us and inspire us to be stronger, more determined and to view the storms of life as times of opportunity. Together we can beat this and come through this challenging time," he said.

"Bear Grylls has become the embodiment of adventure and outdoor survival and we are excited to work with him and collaborate on a Sunday special that has been curated especially for our Indian viewers," said Kevin Vaz, President and Head, Infotainment, Kids and Regional Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India. "Sunday Thrills With Bear Grylls" will air on National Geographic.

