'Beast' connection in Sivakarthikeyan's next!

Sources say that Manoj Paramhamsa, the cinematographer of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is likely to crank the camera for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming biggie with Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame . Sources say that Sivakarthikeyan heard from his good friend Nelson about the good work of Manoj in Beast and immediately suggested his name to Anudeep, who readily agreed.

Meanwhile, Thaman has already started composing the songs of the yet-untitled film. Naveen Polishetty, the hero of Jathi Ratnalu also visited the studio of Thaman and chatted with Sivakarthikeyan and Anudeep.

To be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions, and Arun Viswa's Shanthi Talkies, Rashmika Mandanna is likely to pair opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film, which will be shot in London and Pondicherry.