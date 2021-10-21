Beast shooting spot video leaked again!

The back-to-back leaked pics and videos ruined the surprise for the fans. It has also confirmed the buzz that the major portion of the film is set in a shopping mall backdrop.

Despite no phone policy at the shooting spot, another video from the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast was leaked on the internet.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing Beast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and Nirmal is taking care of the cuts.

Sources say that the makers are planning to complete the shoot by the end of this year and if all goes well, the film would hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in Beast while Selvaraghavan plays the main antagonist.

