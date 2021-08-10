'Beast' team to shoot an action scene in Russia!

Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko are currently shooting in Chennai for their upcoming action thriller Beast.
After completing the Chennai schedule, the team will assess the COVID19 situation in Russia and plan their next schedule. Yes, director Nelson is planning to shoot a high-octane scene in Russia for this biggie, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.
Earlier, Nelson shot the intro action sequence of Vijay in Georgia. Famous director Selvaraghavan plays the main baddie in Beast.
National Award-winning duo Anbariv is choreographing the action scenes of Beast, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.
Beast is likely to release for the summer holidays of 2022.