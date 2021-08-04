'Beast' third schedule resumed in Chennai!

The third schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's new film Beast has resumed in Chennai. In the current schedule, scenes featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde are being shot by following all the COVID19 safety protocols.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.