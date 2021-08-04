'Beast' third schedule resumed in Chennai!

The third schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's new film Beast has resumed in Chennai. In the current schedule, scenes featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde are being shot by following all the COVID19 safety protocols.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.
Sources say that the ongoing schedule will be a brief one just like the second schedule. The makers kick-started the shoot with the Georgia schedule, where the team camped for more than two weeks.
Touted to be a mass action thriller, Beast is likely to hit the screens for the Pongal Holidays 2022. After completing Beast, Vijay is likely to team up with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.