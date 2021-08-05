Beast to release for the Summer Holidays 2022?

Sources say that Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will not release for Pongal Holidays 2022.

As three Telugu biggies are scheduled to release for Pongal Holidays, the producers of Beast are planning to push their release to Summer Holidays 2022.

Vijay's recent films have fared well at the Tollywood box office. So, Sun Pictures, the producers of the film do not want to clash with the straight Telugu films.