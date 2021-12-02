'Beasts of the Southern Wild' child star Jonshel Alexander shot dead

As per E! News, Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, November 27.Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.Nearly a decade earlier, the New Orleans native was cast as Joy Strong in the Louisiana-set movie. Jonshel was around 12 years old at the time.On December 1, Quvenzhane Wallis, who starred in the lead role Hushpuppy, honoured her former co-star with a tribute on social media."When were filming we were always together and I wish I could go back in time so I can see you again. I love you. you will be missed by so many. #jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup," she tweeted.Jonshel is survived by her family, including her mother Shelly Alexander and her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson. (ANI)