Bebe Rexha enjoys cooking Italian dishes

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) American pop singer Bebe Rexha says that gardening is one of her favourite hobbies and she also loves cooking Italian delicacies.

Rexha, who is known for belting out hits such as "Say my name" and "I'm a mess", said, "I have a huge tomato garden in my backyard. My father grew up on a farm in Macedonia and taught me a little bit about gardening."