Being a good actor is my focus, I am here to act: Amit Jairath

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Amit Jairath, who considers director Nikkhil Advani his mentor, says that it's his passion and love for the craft of acting which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of Indian cinema.

Talking about his experience and role in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' he says: "It was an interesting experience. I had only heard and seen the horrific act on television. But now I was enacting it and the surroundings and the atmosphere around was made so real that this time it felt that it was actually happening all over again - the real horror that Mumbai felt that night, I could feel it in my spine while shooting."