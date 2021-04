'Being a singer helps me deliver dialogues with right rhythm'

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger", gave credits to his singing skills for helping him understand the movement of his character and deliver dialogues with right rhythm.

Gourav, who is also trained in classical music, said: "When you see me break into a song while in character in "The White Tiger" in a scene with actor Rajkummar Rao, it was actually completely impromptu. Being a singer truly helps me understand the movements of my character and deliver dialogues with the right rhythm, which I feel is very crucial for actors."