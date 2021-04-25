Belarus reports 1,276 new Covid-19 cases, total nears 353,000

Minsk, April 25 (IANS) Belarus reported 1,276 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 352,950, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 1,455 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 343,557, the ministry added.

So far, 2,493 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.