Belarus reports 943 new Covid-19 cases, total nears 400,000

Minsk, June 7 (IANS) Belarus reported 943 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 399,852, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 1,363 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,366, the ministry added.

So far, 2,910 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.