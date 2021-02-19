'Bell Bottom' to hit theatres on May 28

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom will see a theatrical release on May 28, the makers confirmed on Friday.

"Countdown begins! #Bellbottom to release in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!" a tweet from the film's production house Pooja Entertainment read.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also confirmed with a tweet: "Mark your calendar #Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!"