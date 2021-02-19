  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Bell Bottom' to hit theatres on May 28

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 15:24:05hrs
Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom will see a theatrical release on May 28, the makers confirmed on Friday.

"Countdown begins! #Bellbottom to release in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!" a tweet from the film's production house Pooja Entertainment read.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also confirmed with a tweet: "Mark your calendar #Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!"

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. The Ranjit M. Tewari directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

--IANS

dc/vnc

