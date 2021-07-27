Bella Hadid sets coolest aunt goals in precious pictures with Gigi's daughter Khai

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Seems like supermodel Bella Hadid is keeping up with her sister Gigi Hadid's wish of making sure that her 10-month-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing.



Gigi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her 'past month dump' photo gallery, one of which sees, Bella posing with Gigi and boyfriend Zyan Malik's 10-month-old daughter Khai, while overlooking New York City.

The snap sees Bella holding and raising Khai up to face her, with the baby's face looking out toward a New York City window.

According to E! News, the image is one of a few that Gigi has posted since requesting photographers and fans refrain from sharing unauthorized photos of the baby.

Gigi penned a letter to the paparazzi in early July asking to keep her daughter's life mostly "off-the-grid". She noted in the message that she and Zayn "can't protect her from everything" in the way that they want to.

"She loves seeing the world, and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places--a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sunshade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!," Gigi explained.

She added, "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC...that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

The supermodel also asked her fans and followers to remember that she has "never intentionally shared" Khai's face on her account. She continued, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Gigi recently pleaded with fans and publications to blur out her baby's face when it went viral over social media recently and later thanked people who respected her request.

Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

E! News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'. (ANI)

