Bella Thorne engaged to Benjamin Mascolo after two years of dating

On Sunday, the 23-year-old actor and the Italian singer announced their engagement. "She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo shared on Instagram.Thorne also shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story."Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.As per People magazine, Thorne had previously teased an engagement on Instagram last January sharing a picture of Mascolo with several wedding ring emojis in the caption. "big announcement coming soon. I'm so happy," the 'Famous in Love' star wrote.Thorne and Mascolo first sparked romance rumours in April 2019, just days after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.Months later, Thorne and Mascolo went Instagram official in June 2019. In September 2019, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne's directorial debut, 'Her and Him', at Oldenburg's Film Festival in Germany. (ANI)