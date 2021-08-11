Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's biopic on Nageswara Rao titled 'Stuartpuram Donga'

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will soon be seen playing the lead in the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film has been announced with the title 'Stuartpuram Donga'.

Nageswara Rao was known as the notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

The life and times of Nageswara Rao, known for his smart way of escape from police and prison too, will come alive on the big screen. In fact, it was one such escape from a Chennai jail that gave him the moniker of 'Tiger'. The infamous robber was finally shot dead by the police in 1987.