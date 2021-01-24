Ben Affleck balances packages, coffee while attempting to keep pants up

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck was recently photographed enjoying an outing. The star was seen clumsily attempting to carry several packages, sip a drink, and keep his pants from hitting the ground as he headed to his Los Angeles home.



According to Page Six, the 48-year-old newly single actor was snapped on Saturday morning picking up a Dunkin' Donuts ice coffee order, as well as at least six packages, attempting to lug the load into his home while sipping his cold brew balanced unsteadily atop the heap.

In several photos, a belt-less Affleck was even seen struggling to keep his black denim jeans from falling. The actor was also snapped straining to keep his pants up while attempting this feat.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Pearl Harbor' star and ex Ana de Armas split up this week over the 32-year-old actor's desire to have children, sources exclusively told the outlet.

The 'Batman Vs Superman' star is reportedly not looking to have more kids, sharing his three - 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel, with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"Ben is not in a place to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue, to be his focus," a source told Page Six

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the thriller 'Deep Water,' which filmed in 2019 but has seen its release date pushed to summer 2021. The duo was also spotted on a romantic getaway to Cuba in March 2020 before heading to Costa Rica and then Los Angeles just before the first COVID-19 lockdowns began. (ANI)

