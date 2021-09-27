Ben Affleck healthier than ever, thanks to JLo

Affleck has been to rehab several times to work on his sobriety over the years, and avoiding alcohol is even "easier" now that he's back with Lopez because she doesn't drink alcohol and leads a very healthy lifestyle, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck has reportedly been living a healthier lifestyle ever since rekindling his romance with ex-flame actress-singer Jennifer Lopez.

A source told Closer magazine: "Jen is very aware of what she puts in her body and how she treats herself, and Ben has been taking that on board. She doesn't drink alcohol, which has made it easier for him to quit, and follows a clean, organic diet, with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and protein."

The source added: "He feels better than ever, thanks to Jen."

The actor, who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, nine, with former wife Jennifer Garner, in 2020 shared how his addictions caused him to develop "depression and anxiety", and called for more to be done to "destigmatise" mental health.

But ultimately, he does think speaking out about his struggles has helped him tackle the "shame" he felt about his demons.

--IANS

dc/in