Ben Affleck says he's in 'awe' of Jennifer Lopez

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently gushed about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and explained he admires his ladylove for her "effect on the world."



In a new profile of Lopez for AdWeek, Affleck heaped praises on the award-winning performer, reported People magazine.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," Affleck said, something he saw first hand when he accompanied Lopez to the Bronx earlier this month where she lent her support to Latina-owned small businesses.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is," he continued.

He added, "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

This isn't the first time Affleck has spoken about Lopez and the hardships she's faced as a Latina in show business.



Back in January, before they rekindled their romance, Affleck opened up about the attention their earlier relationship received and how much of it was negative towards the actor and singer.

"People were so f---- mean about her -- sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," Affleck said during the podcast Awards Chatter for The Hollywood Reporter.

"Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished -- as well she f----- should be!" he added.

"I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today," he further said.

Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in 2002, postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

They rekindled their love earlier this year and have been inseparable since. They made their official red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. (ANI)

