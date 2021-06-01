Ben Affleck starrer action-thriller 'Hypnotic' slated to start production in September

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Hollywood filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Ben Affleck starrer thriller 'Hypnotic' is now gearing back up to start production in September, with Alice Braga joining the cast.



According to Deadline, cameras are due to roll from September 20, in Austin, Texas, after the film's original start date in April 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic and then insurance issues.

The action thriller will follow a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of high-end crimes.

'Hypnotic' has been penned by 'Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel' filmmaker Rodriguez and Max Borenstein. Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and Studio8's Guy Danella and John Graham are producing with Solstice.

Solstice has already sold the film well into international markets and is due to release in the U.S. Braga will next be seen in 'The Suicide Squad', alongside Margo Robbie, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

She is known for recently starring in the ongoing USA Network series 'Queen Of The South', Luca Guadagnino's limited series 'We Are Who We Are', and was one of the lead voices in Oscar-winning Pixar film 'Soul'.

Oscar-winner Affleck is currently in production on DC's 'The Flash', and is in post-production on George Clooney's 'Tender Bar', Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' and Adrian Lyne's 'Deep Water'.

U.S. mini studio Solstice has been in the news of late with high-profile titles 'Joe Bell' and 'The Plane' moving off the company's distribution slate, largely due to Covid-related constraints.

As per Variety, the firm's first and only film released to date was Russell Crowe thriller 'Unhinged', which was the first new movie back in U.S. theaters last summer. (ANI)

