Ben Affleck,Jimmy Kimmel suit up for 'Vax Live'

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck and TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel showed up Live on Saturday's broadcast of 'Vax Live' dressed in a unique style especially for the event.



As per Deadline, while the 'Triple Frontier' star Affleck walked in front of an audience in a smooth, dark suit, incidentally, Kimmel settled on the choice to go for a topic with his outfit.



He showed up, dressed as DC character Robin, under the feeling that Affleck would repeat his Caped Crusader part for one more evening.

"You told me we were dressing up," complained Kimmel.

"I said, 'Wear a suit,'" responded Affleck.

Deadline reported, the actor, who featured as Batman in the two cuts of 'Justice League', as well as 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', at that point pondered so anyone can hear where the late-night has got his Robin ensemble.

"I bought it with my stimulus check, you know that," joked Kimmel, with Affleck responding, "That's not what those are for."

A part of 'Global Citizen's Recovery Plan for the World', a yearlong mission and series of events planned to help end Covid-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet and advance equity for all, 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World' aired around the world on Saturday Night after taping at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on May 2.

Per Deadline, the actors at the occasion incorporate Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and H.E.R. Other significant figures in diversion who showed up are David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Gayle King and Nomzamo Mbatha.

The occasion additionally highlighted support from 'Vax Live' campaign chairs Prince Harry and Meghan--the Duke and Duchess of Sussex--along with special messages from Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Amitabh Bachchan.

Affleck and Kimmel were close by to declare that sporting leagues (such as the NBA, WNBA and NHL) have come together to donate tickets to the Super Bowl and other events, in support of Covid relief. (ANI)

