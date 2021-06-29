Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of 'Dungeons and Dragons' adaptation

London, June 29 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch has been roped in for the adaptation of "Dungeons & Dragons".

The 44-year-old joins the cast of the upcoming big screen project that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn't not be in the film version. Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise," a source told The Sun newspaper.