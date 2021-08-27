Benedict Cumberbatch's wicked avatar in teaser of 'The Power of the Dog' leaves fans amazed

In the film's new teaser, Benedict looks like a menacing man with a knack for whistling a haunting tune. The teaser ended on a scary note. At the end of the clip, the makers show a close-up of flowers splattered with blood.Netizens were left stunned after seeing Benedict in such wicked character."Woaaah... That's what we call a teaser," a fan commented on the teaser video."Benedict looks so interesting in the teaser. Must give it a watch," another one wrote."This one is going to be epic," a social media user expressed his happiness.'The Power of the Dog' is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. It revolves around an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank (Benedict), and his brother, George (Plemons).When George marries a widower and single mother (Kirsten Dunst) and moves her and her son (Smit-McPhee) to the brothers' ranch, Phil sets out to destroy the interlopers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 1. Before streaming on the digital platform, 'The Power of the Dog' will be released in several theatres on November 17. (ANI)