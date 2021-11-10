Bengal to launch house-to-house campaign for vaccination

A notification issued by the Health Department to all the chief medical officers of the districts said, "The state of West Bengal has been successfully implementing the Covid vaccination programme since its inception on January 16, 2021, and till date it has administered 7.4 crore doses cumulatively (including 1st and 2nd doses)."

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) In an effort to make vaccination a social event and reach out to the remotest part of the state, the West Bengal Health Department has decided to launch a house-to-house campaign to identify the beneficiaries who are yet to be administered the first dose of the vaccine.

"Now, to ramp up the vaccination programme further, a house-to-house campaign may be undertaken to identify the beneficiaries who have not yet taken the first dose. This can be done by forming a team with the frontline workers who can reach all the families, register all such beneficiaries, create awareness and encourage people to get their dose. This strategy can also be used for mobilising the due beneficiaries of the second dose," the notification said.

"The team of frontline workers conducting the house-to-house campaign may also prepare the line list of all such vulnerable and bedridden unvaccinated persons for vaccinating them early," it added.

On Tuesday, West Bengal had reported 788 new Covid cases, 185 more than the previous day's tally, pushing the state's overall caseload to 15,99,878, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

The number of fresh cases in the city, which was 149 on Monday, shot up to 202 on Tuesday, while 12 deaths raised its overall death toll to 19,252.

