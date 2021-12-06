Bengali series 'Mukti' to be out soon on ZEE5

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 6 (ANI): A new Bengali web series 'Mukti' is in the works.



Being directed by Rohan Ghose, 'Mukti' stars Ritwick Chakraborty and Arjun Chakroborty.

Talking about the show, Rohan Ghose said, "It is exciting to partner with a content giant like ZEE5 and put forth a nationalist content piece that can reach the audience across the world. 'Mukti' is a special show which will stay with viewers long after the end credits and make people ponder about the true meaning of 'Mukti'. We have commenced shooting and are looking forward to delivering a classic series."

'Mukti', which is touted as a patriotic period drama, will be out on ZEE5. (ANI)

