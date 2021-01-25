Bengali star Rukmini Maitra to debut in B'wood in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak'

Announcing the news, Vidyut tweeted on Monday: "Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon #Sanak Stay tuned!"

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bengal actress Rukmini Maitra is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will feature opposite action star Vidyut Jammwal in the forthcoming action-thriller Sanak.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "VIDYUT JAMMWAL - RUKMINI MAITRA... #VidyutJammwal and #RukminiMaitra [a popular #Bengali film actress] to star in action-thriller #Sanak... Directed by Kanishk Varma... Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios... #Sanak is #Vidyut and #Vipul's fifth collaboration."

Rukmini Maitra is the rumoured girlfriend of Tollywood superstar Dev. The duo has co-starred in hits including Chaamp, Cockpit, Kabir, Kidnap and Password.

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.

--IANS

abh/vnc