Bennifer 2.0 planning on spending holidays together

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Seems like superstar duo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making plans to spend more time together as they are looking forward to spending the holidays together.



After the red carpet and a busy fall, Bennifer 2.0 has been looking forward to spending more time together.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that Jen and Ben are looking forward to seeing each other more, saying while the two "have months of work coming up," the two "plan on spending the holidays together."

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas," the source added.

The source also told People magazine that, "this year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

The rekindled couple both spent the summer together doing a yacht tour of the Mediterranean to celebrate the 'Hustler' actor's birthday.

"It's all about work for the next few months; Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October," the source said.

But despite their busy schedules, seems like the pair is still prioritizing time with their families.

This weekend, the couple brought their families together for an outdoor screening of School of Rock in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Bennifer also made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 10, years after getting back together. A few days later, they made heads turn with their Monday night's Met Gala appearance in New York City.

A source told People magazine that amid their string of high-profile outings, the duo was enjoying their day-to-day lives and looking forward to their various work-related commitments this fall.

"They are living in the moment and enjoying each other's company, they really enjoy each other. They are like two kids in love," the source told.

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

