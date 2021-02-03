Berlin competition films get cinema screenings in Australia, Japan, Brazil, Mexico

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, international film buyers won't be able to travel to Berlin this year for the European Film Market, and the 2021 EFM will be a virtual affair. However, select distributors will get a chance to watch Berlin titles at their local cinema.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new initiative, EFM Goes Global, will see Berlin set up four "market hubs" at participating cinemas in Australia, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico. These are the four countries where in-person screenings are still possible, during this year's event running March 1-March 5.

"If distributors aren't able to travel to Berlin this year, we want to bring the films to the distributors, and present them using the display technology they were created for: the big screen," says EFM director Dennis Ruh.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the distributors in Melbourne, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City will be able to screen titles from Berlin's official 2021 selection, including competition films. Berlin is cooperating with local cinemas and regional partners - including the Melbourne, Tokyo, and Sao Paulo international film festivals and the Mexican Institute of Cinematography - who will provide infrastructure and support.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the 2021 Berlin festival will be held in two stages: a virtual event in March aimed mainly at the international film industry and an in-person event with red carpet galas and public screenings planned for June. Berlin will unveil its official 2021 line-up next week.

A jury made up of six former Berlin Golden Bear winners will judge this year's competition films and the winners of the 71st Berlinale will be shown in cinemas in the German capital this summer. (ANI)

