BET Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

Hosted by Taraji P Henson, the ceremony this year featured the theme 'Year of the Black Woman'.
The show saw a tribute performance dedicated to DMX by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda. DMX died in April at the age of 50.
The live event also featured performances by H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Migos, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Andra Day, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo and Rapsody.
Queen Latifah was honoured with this year's BET Lifetime Achievement Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Andra Day took home the 'Best Best Actor (female)' award for her role in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', while Chadwick Boseman won the 'Best Actor (Male)' award posthumously.
See below for the complete list of winners:Album of the year:
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)
King's Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X HalleBest female R&B / pop artist:
Beyonce
H.E.R. (Winner)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhene Aiko
Summer Walker
SZABest male R&B / pop artist:
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown (Winner)
Giveon
Tank
The WeekndBest female hip hop artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
Latto
SaweetieBest male hip hop artist:
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (Winner)
Pop SmokeBest new artist:
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon (Winner)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh ShiestyBest collaboration:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - 'Whats Poppin (Remix)'
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - 'Cry Baby'
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - 'For the Night'Best group:
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (Winner)Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:
Bebe Winans - 'In Jesus Name'
CeCe Winans - 'Never Lost'
H.E.R. - 'Hold Us Together'
Kirk Franklin - 'Strong God' (Winner)
Marvin Sapp - 'Thank You for It All'
Tamela Mann - 'Touch From You'BET HER award:
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - 'So Done'
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - 'Baby Mama'
Bri Steves - 'Anti Queen'
Chloe X Halle - 'Baby Girl'
Ciara featuring Ester Dean - 'Rooted'
SZA - 'Good Days' (Winner)Viewer's choice award:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'
Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'
Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'
Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce - 'Savage (Remix)' (Winner)
Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Video of the year:
Cardi B - 'Up'
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)
Chloe X Halle - 'Do It'
Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'
Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'
Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Video director of the year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard (Winner)
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype WilliamsBest international act:
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)Best movie:
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie HolidayBest actor (female):
Andra Day (Winner)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
ZendayaBest actor (male):
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman (Winner)
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith StanfieldYoungstars award:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin (Winner)
Michael Epps
Storm ReidSportswoman of the year award:
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (Winner)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-SmithSportsman of the year award:
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James (Winner)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
The annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of the coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television.
Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows to take place virtually after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by 'Insecure' actor Amanda Seales.
However, this year, the award function returned to the live show format and welcomed back an in-person, vaccinated audience. (ANI)