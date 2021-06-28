BET Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

Hosted by Taraji P Henson, the ceremony this year featured the theme 'Year of the Black Woman'.The show saw a tribute performance dedicated to DMX by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda. DMX died in April at the age of 50.The live event also featured performances by H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Migos, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Andra Day, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo and Rapsody.Queen Latifah was honoured with this year's BET Lifetime Achievement Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Andra Day took home the 'Best Best Actor (female)' award for her role in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', while Chadwick Boseman won the 'Best Actor (Male)' award posthumously.See below for the complete list of winners:After Hours - The WeekndBlame It on Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)King's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X HalleBeyonceH.E.R. (Winner)Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSummer WalkerSZA6lackAnderson .PaakChris Brown (Winner)GiveonTankThe WeekndCardi BCoi LerayDoja CatMegan Thee Stallion (Winner)LattoSaweetieDaBabyDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowLil Baby (Winner)Pop SmokeCoi LerayFlo MilliGiveon (Winner)Jack HarlowLattoPooh ShiestyCardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - 'Whats Poppin (Remix)'Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - 'Cry Baby'Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - 'For the Night'21 Savage & Metro BoominChloe X HalleChris Brown & Young ThugCity GirlsMigosSilk Sonic (Winner)Bebe Winans - 'In Jesus Name'CeCe Winans - 'Never Lost'H.E.R. - 'Hold Us Together'Kirk Franklin - 'Strong God' (Winner)Marvin Sapp - 'Thank You for It All'Tamela Mann - 'Touch From You'Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - 'So Done'Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - 'Baby Mama'Bri Steves - 'Anti Queen'Chloe X Halle - 'Baby Girl'Ciara featuring Ester Dean - 'Rooted'SZA - 'Good Days' (Winner)Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce - 'Savage (Remix)' (Winner)Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Cardi B - 'Up'Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)Chloe X Halle - 'Do It'Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Benny BoomBruno Mars and Florent Dechard (Winner)Cole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersHype WilliamsAya Nakamura (France)Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)Emicida (Brazil)Headie One (UK)Wizkid (Nigeria)Young T & Bugsey (UK)Youssoupha (France)Coming 2 AmericaJudas and the Black Messiah (Winner)Ma Rainey's Black BottomOne Night in MiamiSoulThe United States Vs. Billie HolidayAndra Day (Winner)Angela BassettIssa RaeJurnee SmollettViola DavisZendayaAldis HodgeChadwick Boseman (Winner)Damson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaEddie MurphyLakeith StanfieldAlex R. HibbertEthan HutchisonLonnie ChavisMarsai Martin (Winner)Michael EppsStorm ReidA'ja WilsonCandace ParkerClaressa ShieldsNaomi Osaka (Winner)Serena WilliamsSkylar Diggins-SmithKyrie IrvingLebron James (Winner)Patrick MahomesRussell WestbrookRussell WilsonStephen CurryThe annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of the coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television.Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows to take place virtually after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by 'Insecure' actor Amanda Seales.However, this year, the award function returned to the live show format and welcomed back an in-person, vaccinated audience. (ANI)