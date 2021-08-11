Beyonce gets candid, talks about her struggles with insomnia, diets

According to People magazine, the 'Black Is King' artist spoke to Harper's Bazaar, dedicating a large segment of her interview to discuss the importance of mental and physical health.Speaking on the subject, she said, "I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority.""I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage," she added.After years of experiencing the physical toll of touring, Beyonce said she's "picked up many secrets and techniques to look my best for every show." Still, she admitted, "I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body." But she wasn't always so in-tune with her own needs. Beyonce told the outlet that she used to struggle with her body image, specifically."In the past, I spent too much time on diets," she said, explaining that she used to have a "misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body."After giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who are now 4, Beyonce revealed the diet she used to lose weight and get ready for her 2018 Coachella performance. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel in 2019 and filmed before Coachella, the singer referred to stepping on the scale as "every woman's nightmare," before revealing her before weight at 175 lbs.In the short clip, Beyonce revealed she was on a diet of "no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol," admitting, "I'm hungry." Though now, she says her approach is more holistic."My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body -- those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.As Beyonce nears 40, she has been placing a larger emphasis on mental health and the necessity of self-care.Speaking about it, she said, "I'm learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I've had to learn to listen. It's a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!"The mother-of-three, who shares her twins and daughter Blue Ivy, with her husband JAY-Z, told the magazine she discovered natural healing methods to share with her whole family during quarantine."I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I'm building hemp and a honey farm. I've even got hives on my roof," she said.Beyonce added, "And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."As per People magazine, looking back on one of her "most satisfying moments as a mom," the singer recalled finding Blue "soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."(ANI)