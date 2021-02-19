Beyonce provides financial assistance to Texans affected by storm

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): American singer and songwriter, Beyonce's BeyGOOD Foundation is helping those affected by the severe winter storms in Texas.



According to People magazine, the 'Single Ladies' singer teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization to provide grants of up to USD 1,000 for those affected in the winter storm Uri.

A tweet posted by BeyGOOD said, "We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm."

Residents of Texas and people in states affected by the storms can apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to USD 1,000. Bread of Life is also accepting donations to provide assistance to victims of the storm.

As per People magazine, across the US there has been at least 47 deaths as a result of the snowstorm. The winter storm has left millions of Texans without electricity and heat for several days. They are also suffering from a food and water shortage during this state of emergency. (ANI)

