Beyonce robbed of million-dollar worth goods twice this month

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Thieves broke into American pop star Beyonces storage unites in Los Angeles twice this month. Three of Beyonce's storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.

Law enforcement said that the culprits stole expensive handbags and dresses. According to TMZ, the two incidents took place within a week, and "burglars took down three storage units in the same facility, making off with handbags, kid's toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce's stylists".